PARIS Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday those behind the massacre in the Syrian town of Houla last week should be punished, and that the West could not be trusted to resolve the crisis as it wanted the removal of President Bashar al-Assad.

"All those who carried out these murders are guilty and I hope the people responsible are punished," Ahmadinejad told France 24 television in an interview.

He said that the West and certain Arab countries were interfering in Syria. "We cannot trust these people, because their objective is to bring down Assad."

