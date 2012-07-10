GENEVA A Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid worker died on Tuesday a day after he was shot in a clearly marked ambulance in the town of Deir al-Zor, the organisation said.

Khaled Khaffaji was the fifth member of the aid group's staff to be killed in the conflict in Syria, and the second to be killed in less than a month.

"We are devastated. The loss of Khaled is completely unacceptable," Abdul Rahman al-Attar, the president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, said in a statement.

"All sides must respect health-care workers and the red cross and red crescent emblems, and allow Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers to provide assistance unhindered and in safety."

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)