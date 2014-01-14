KUWAIT Non-governmental organisations have pledged a combined $400 million (£243.62 million) for humanitarian aid for Syria ahead of an international donor conference to be held in Kuwait, the Gulf state's official news agency KUNA said on Tuesday.

The donor conference, which opens on Wednesday, aims to help the United Nations raise $6.5 billion in 2014 to help Syrians inside and outside of the country.

A donor conference last year in Kuwait raised $1.5 billion to help provide food, drinking water and shelter.

