DUBAI Saudi Arabia pledged on Wednesday to provide $300 million (190 million pounds) to help fund humanitarian efforts for Syrians affected by nearly two years of conflict, al-Jazeera Mubasher television reported.

The channel said the announcement was made by the kingdom's Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf at an aid donor conference chaired by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in Kuwait.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Pravin Char)