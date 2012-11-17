BEIRUT Rebels captured an airport used by Syria's military near the Iraqi border on Saturday, activists said, a move which they said would allow them to maintain their hold on the recently seized border town of Albu Kamal.

President Bashar al-Assad's forces have responded by shelling the airport with fighter jets, said a local activist Ziad al-Amir.

Video published by rebel groups showed fighters patrolling a dusty desert air base in Syria's Deir al-Zor province. Plumes of grey smoke rose from some low concrete buildings as fighters examined several abandoned tanks.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)