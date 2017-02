AMMAN Syrian troops opened fire on a crowd of demonstrators with heavy machine guns, killing at least ten people in the country's main commercial hub of Aleppo on Friday, opposition activists said.

Thousands of demonstrators denouncing President Bashar al-Assad were marching toward the city's central Saadallah al-Jabiri Square when four armoured vehicles opened fire, a number of activists told Reuters by phone, two of them saying they were speaking from Aleppo.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)