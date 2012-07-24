AMMAN Syrian rebels fought government troops and intelligence agents at the gates of Aleppo's ancient Old City on Tuesday in a battle for control of Syria's commercial hub, residents and opposition activists said.

A local businessman said fighting was raging around Bab al-Hadeed and Bab al-Nasr, two of several gates to the walled old quarter, a United Nations World Heritage site. A housewife said she heard heavy exchanges of gunfire from the area.

"The rebels have moved to try and liberate downtown after taking over the neighbourhoods of al-Sakhour, Masaken Hanano, Tariq al-Bab, al-Sheikh Najajr and al-Ard al-Hamra in the east and Saladin in the West," opposition activist in Majed al-Nour told Reuters by phone from Aleppo.

Rebel commander Mustapha Abdullah, who heads a unit called the Martyrs of Aleppo, said a lack of ammunition was becoming a problem for rebels joining the battle.

"Rebels are coming from the countryside but they are running out of ammunition and arms," he said.

Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad were shelling the countryside north of Aleppo to disrupt rebel advances, he said.

"We are attacking in small groups in hit-and-run operations," he said.

Government forces put down a mutiny at the city's prison overnight, killing 15 prisoners, activists in contact with inmates said.

A member of the Syrian National Council opposition group said at least eight prisoners had been killed by teargas inhalation when rounds were fired at close quarters. Others were killed by machinegun fire.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweies in Amman and Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Antakya, Turkey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)