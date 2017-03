BEIRUT Syrian opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib said on Monday he would accept negotiations with Bashar al-Assad's deputy but said talks must be based on the principle of the regime's departure.

Alkhatib, who was speaking after meeting Iranian, Russian and U.S. officials in Germany, told al-Arabiya news channel that he had asked Iran to deliver his negotiations offer to Assad's government.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)