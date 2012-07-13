GENEVA International mediator Kofi Annan said on Friday that Syrian forces had used heavy weaponry against the village of Tremseh, site of a massacre in the rebellious Hama region, in violation of its commitments to his peace plan.

In a statement condemning the "atrocities", Annan voiced shock at the "intense fighting, significant casualties, and the confirmed use of heavy weaponry such as artillery, tanks and helicopters".

U.N. observers deployed in Syria stood ready to go to Tremseh to verify the facts "as and when circumstances permit", but would require freedom of movement to do their job, he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)