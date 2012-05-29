BEIRUT International envoy Kofi Annan said on Tuesday that Syria, suffering from persistent killings and abuses, was at a "tipping point" and he had appealed to President Bashar al-Assad to act immediately to halt the violence.

Annan said that in his talks with the Syrian leader in Damascus he "conveyed in frank terms the grave concern of the international community about the violence in Syria, including the recent shocking events in Houla."

He said Assad had also condemned the killings in Houla, where 108 people were massacred on Friday, almost half of them children. Assad's government has denied any role and blamed Islamist "terrorists".

"We are at a tipping point. The Syrian people do not want the future to be one of bloodshed and division. Yet the killings continue and the abuses are still with us today," Annan told reporters in Damascus.

The joint U.N./Arab League envoy said he appealed to Assad for "bold steps now - not tomorrow, now," towards implementing a peace plan which aims to end the violence engulfing Syria's 14-month-old uprising. One element of that peace plan was an April 12 ceasefire which has failed to take hold.

"This means that the government and all government-backed militias could stop all military operations and show maximum restraint," Annan said. He appealed to Assad's armed opponents also to "cease acts of violence".

Annan said he and Assad had agreed on the importance of humanitarian aid flowing to all parts of Syria, and on the need for "unfettered access for the U.N. and aid agencies."

