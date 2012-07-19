GENEVA International mediator Kofi Annan voiced disappointment on Thursday at the failure of world powers to reach a common position on Syria after China and Russia vetoed a Western resolution threatening Syrian authorities with sanctions.

"The Joint Special Envoy for Syria, Kofi Annan, is disappointed that at this critical stage the UN Security Council could not unite and take the strong and concerted action he had urged and hoped for. He believes that the voice of the Council is much more powerful when its Members act as one," his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement issued in Geneva.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles)