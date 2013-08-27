CAIRO The Arab League said on Tuesday that those behind the chemical attack in Syria should face international justice, and called on U.N. Security Council members to overcome their differences and take action to end the killing there.

In a statement issued after a meeting in Cairo, the 22-member organisation said it held the Syrian government fully responsible for last week's gas attack, in which hundreds were killed, and "demands that all the perpetrators of this heinous crime be presented for international trials".

It also urged the Council to "overcome the differences among its members by taking the necessary ... resolutions against the perpetrators of this crime, for which the Syrian regime bears responsibility, and to end the violations and crimes of genocide that the Syrian regime has been carrying out for over two years".

The statement came amid growing signs that the United States and its Western allies are preparing a strike to punish Syria for the poison gas attack in the suburbs of Damascus.

