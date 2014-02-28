BEIRUT Syrian air strikes near the Lebanese border town of Arsal killed three people and wounded seven on Friday, security sources said, in further spillover from Syria's civil war that has raised tensions across Lebanon.

The sources said the dead were believed to be rebels involved in Syria's conflict but their nationality remained unclear. Mainly Sunni Syrian insurgents and Sunni allies from Lebanon are fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad and they often use Arsal as a border crossing.

Rockets fired by Sunni militants inside Syria later in the day wounded a woman and her two children in the Lebanese town of Britel, a stronghold of the pro-Assad Shi'ite Muslim militant group Hezbollah, 35 km (20 miles) south of Arsal.

Hezbollah backs Assad's government against a mainly Sunni uprising and insurgency that began in March 2011. The civil war has killed more than 140,000 people and exacerbated sectarian tensions in neighbouring countries.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)