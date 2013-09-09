WASHINGTON Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said any repercussions if the United States targets Syria with military strikes "may take different forms," including "direct and indirect" effects.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News that aired on Monday, Assad said that in addition to direct responses, indirect impacts could include "instability and the spread of terrorism all over the region that will influence the West directly."

"We have to expect the worst," Assad added in the interview.

Assad, who said Syria opposes the use of chemical weapons, also said that any strikes would boost the al Qaeda offshoot in his country: "It's going to be direct support."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Brunnstrom)