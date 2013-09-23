Syria's President Bashar al-Assad heads the plenary meeting of the central committee of the ruling al-Baath party, in Damascus in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA July 8, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

BEIJING Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he was "not concerned" about a draft resolution that the United States, the United Kingdom and France have submitted to the U.N. Security Council to place Syrian chemical weapons under international control, China's state broadcaster said on Monday.

Assad was quoted as saying to state television CCTV in an interview that by submitting the draft, "the U.S., France, and Britain are just trying to make themselves winners in a war against a Syria which is their imaginary enemy."

Assad also said China and Russia "are playing a positive role in the U.N. Security Council to ensure any excuse for military action against Syria will not stand."

