Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
VIENNA Unidentified gunmen in Syria detained two U.N. peacekeeping soldiers for an hour on Monday before releasing them again unharmed, the Austrian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 8 km (5 miles) north of the border with Jordan when gunmen stopped a patrol with two officers - one from Austria and one from New Zealand - assigned to the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), it said.
A ministry spokesman said the officers were unable to determine whether the armed men were aligned with government forces or the rebels fighting them.
The UNTSO, based in Jerusalem, was formed in 1948 to monitor ceasefires in the Middle East. It has 153 military observers from 25 countries.
A separate U.N. force based on the Golan Heights monitors a ceasefire between Syria and Israel. Two Austrian peacekeepers from that unit were shot last month in an area of Damascus where government troops and rebels had fought.
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.