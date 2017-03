U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon waves at the beginning of the fifth United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Forum in Vienna February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

GENEVA United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday there was a "very small window of opportunity" for the Syrian government and opposition to hold talks on ending the civil war.

Ban, at a news conference in Geneva, also said he would meet envoy Lakhdar Brahimi in Switzerland on Saturday for private talks on the nearly two-year-old crisis.

"This is a very small window of opportunity which we strongly support and encourage them to use that. The opportunity may soon close," Ban said.

