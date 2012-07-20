AMMAN Syrian rebels torched a military barracks which opposition sources said was used as a training grounds for shabbiha militiamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on Friday in Damascus after a two-day siege, a witness said.

"The Saiqa (thunderbolt) barracks is now on fire. About 80 shabbiha and army who have been defending it have withdrawn," Abu Ilizz, a resident of the district adjacent to the Council of Ministers building, said by telephone.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, editing by Diana Abdallah)