Firefighters work to extinguish fire at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

BEIRUT At least 25 people were killed in barrel bomb attacks in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Monday, a monitoring group said.

Barrel bomb attacks are strikes in which helicopters drop highly destructive improvised explosives. Western powers have condemned their use as a war crime, but they continue to be used almost every day in Aleppo and other parts of Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday afternoon's strikes occurred in the al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria's largest city, now divided between government and rebel forces.

At least two children and one woman were among the dead, as were two men from a local governing council, the Observatory said. The toll was expected to rise because there were a number of people seriously wounded in the attack.

Over 160,000 people have been killed in Syria's conflict, which started over three years ago as a peaceful protest movement and became an armed rebellion after a government crackdown.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Ralph Boulton)