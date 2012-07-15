Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
BEIRUT An explosion hit a security forces' bus in Damascus on Sunday and wounded several people, activists said.
Residents said they heard a powerful blast, followed by the sirens of ambulances rushing toward Damascus's southern ring road near the neighbourhood of Midan.
Some activists said more than one member of the security forces was killed in the attack, but others said there were no dead, only wounded.
They said the blast appeared to have been caused by an improvised explosive device that had been stuck onto the bus.
There was no immediate comment from the government.
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday that they would attend Russian-backed peace talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get Damascus to fully comply with a ceasefire deal or release any prisoners.
SEOUL North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming advances in a weapons programme it is pursuing in violation of U.N. resolutions.