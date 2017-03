Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus February 21, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. The big explosion shook the central Damascus district of Mazraa on Thursday, residents said, and Syrian state media blamed what... REUTERS/Sana

BEIRUT At least 31 people were killed by a car bomb which struck the central Damascus district of Mazraa on Thursday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said most of those killed in the blast near an office of President Bashar al-Assad's ruling Baath Party were civilians, though the death toll included security forces.

Other activists said 40 people were killed, including children, and 70 people were wounded.

