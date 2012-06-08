BEIRUT A car bomb exploded in a suburb of Damascus on Friday, killing at least two security force personnel, activists said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human rights said the blast in the suburb of Qudsiya targeted a bus transporting members of Syrian security forces, and was followed by heavy gunfire.

Syria's 15-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad has grown increasingly bloody. Security forces have intensified their crackdown on the uprising and rebels, who have revoked their commitment to a U.N .-backed ceasefire, clash regularly with Syrian troops.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon)