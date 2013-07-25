MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
BEIRUT A car bomb killed at least 10 people and wounded around 62 on Thursday when it exploded on the edge of the Syrian capital Damascus, state media said.
State news agency SANA said the bomb hit the al-Siyouf Square in Jaramanah. It blamed the Islamic State of Iraq and Sham, an al Qaeda-linked group fighting alongside rebels in the two-year-old civil war against President Bashar al-Assad.
Bombs have previously hit Jaramanah, a religiously mixed area that houses supporters and opponents of Assad but which is under army control.
After rebel gains around the country, the army has pushed back in recent weeks and reinforced the capital while rebels hold outlying areas. The insurgents use mortars and car bombs to hit areas still held by the government.
The United Nations says nearly 100,000 people have been killed in the war, which started with peaceful protests against four decades of family rule but turned violent in the face of a security crackdown.
TOKYO U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report said North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.