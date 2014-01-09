People gather around the wreckage of a car bomb in the village of Al-Kafat, in central Hama province January 9, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

BEIRUT At least 18 people, including women and children, were killed by a car bomb that went off near a school in the village of Al-Kafat in central Syria on Thursday, a monitoring group said.

The death toll was likely to rise because some of the dozens of people wounded were in critical condition, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Al-Kafat, in the central Hama province, is home to members of Syria's Ismaili Shi'ite Muslim minority. The rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, an Alawite, are overwhelmingly Sunni.

