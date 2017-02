CAIRO U.N.-Arab League mediator Lakhdar Brahimi will head to Syria on Thursday, his first trip to the country since taking up his post, a senior Arab diplomat said on Wednesday.

The pan-Arab satellite channel Al Arabiya had also reported the date of the visit and said Brahimi would meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed)