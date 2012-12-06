DUBLIN Russia and the United States will seek a "creative" solution to the Syrian crisis, the international Syria mediator said on Thursday after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We haven't taken any sensational decisions," mediator Lakhdar Brahimi told reporters after the meeting on the sidelines of a conference in Dublin.

"We have agreed that the situation is bad and we have agreed that we must continue to work together to see how we can find creative ways of bringing this problem under control," he added.

