Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
DUBLIN Russia and the United States will seek a "creative" solution to the Syrian crisis, the international Syria mediator said on Thursday after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"We haven't taken any sensational decisions," mediator Lakhdar Brahimi told reporters after the meeting on the sidelines of a conference in Dublin.
"We have agreed that the situation is bad and we have agreed that we must continue to work together to see how we can find creative ways of bringing this problem under control," he added.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".