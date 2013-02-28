German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been convinced by his inner circle that his country is the victim of a broad conspiracy led by terrorists, U.N./Arab League peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said on Thursday.
Brahimi said hope for a solution to the crisis, which began as a peaceful pro-democracy uprising but has turned into a conflict on largely sectarian lines, lay in the hands of Russia and the United States.
More than 70,000 Syrians have been killed in almost two years of fighting. Damascus refers to the rebels, who range from local fighters to foreign jihadists, as "armed terrorist groups".
"He (Assad) sees the protests as a universal conspiracy against his country fuelled by terrorists. And his inner circle is the one that convinces him of that," Brahimi said during a visit to the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.
Syria's main opposition coalition this month endorsed an initiative by its president, Moaz Alkhatib, offering to talk to Assad's government about a political transition based on his departure after 13 years in power.
Brahimi praised Alkhatib's initiative, saying it had embarrassed the Syrian government, and called on Washington and Moscow to take a lead.
"If Russia and the United States reached a real agreement, it would be easy for an international decision to be taken, but past meetings between the two states' foreign ministers and their aides were disappointing," he said.
Russia, one of Assad's two main foreign backers along with Iran, has recently distanced itself from him and stepped up its calls for dialogue as his prospects of retaining power have decreased. However, it still insists that Assad's departure, a main demand of the opposition, must not be a precondition.
Washington has repeatedly called on Assad to step down and says he has lost his legitimacy.
(Reporting by Ayman Samir; writing by Yasmine Saleh; editing by David Stamp and Kevin Liffey)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.