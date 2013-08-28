Arab League-United Nations envoy Lakhdar Brahimi pauses during a news conference on the situation in Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: POLITICS HEADSHOT)

GENEVA Any U.S. military action taken in response to apparent chemical weapons attacks in Syria would need to be approved by the U.N. Security Council, international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said on Wednesday.

"I think international law is clear on this. International law says that military action must be taken after a decision by the Security Council. That is what international law says," he told a press conference in Geneva.

"I must say that I do know that President Obama and the American administration are not known to be trigger-happy. What they will decide I don't know. But certainly international law is very clear."

(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)