U.N. special envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi speaks to U.S. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (R) at the opening of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

MONTREUX, Switzerland International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Wednesday that both of Syria's warring sides are prepared to discuss improving access for aid supplies, prisoner swaps and local ceasefires.

Brahimi, addressing a final news conference after an international conference in Switzerland, said: "We have had some fairly clear indications that the parties are willing to discuss issues of access to needy people, the liberation of prisoners and local ceasefires."

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told reporters that he had urged the Syrian government to release detainees as a confidence-building measure.

