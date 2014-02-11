GENEVA International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Tuesday that peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition are not making much progress.

"The beginning of this week is as laborious as it was in the first week. We are not making much progress," he told a news conference in Geneva after a joint meeting of the two sides. "Of course for it to really take off we need cooperation from both sides here and a lot of support from the outside."

Brahimi, who meets senior Russian and U.S. officials in Geneva on Friday, said he planned to report to U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and the Security Council within the next few weeks.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)