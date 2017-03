Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speak to media after their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron will push for ways to make opposition forces in Syria operationally stronger when he meets with U.S. president Barack Obama later on Monday, Cameron's spokesman said.

"The prime minister is keen to discuss with President Obama how we can both help together to establish a stronger and more credible opposition both politically and operationally inside Syria," Cameron's spokesman said.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, editing by William James)