Britain's Chief of the defence staff, Nick Houghton (L) and Defence Secretary Philip Hammond arrive for a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday that Britain would not take part in any military action against Syria after the government unexpectedly lost a vital parliamentary vote on the issue.

"I hoped we would carry the argument but we understand there is a deep well of suspicion about involvement in the Middle East," Hammond told BBC TV's Newsnight programme.

The United States, a key ally, would be disappointed that Britain "will not be involved," he added, but said: "I don't expect that the lack of British participation will stop any action."

(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Philip Barbara)