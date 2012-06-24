LONDON British foreign minister William Hague condemned Syria's shooting down of a Turkish jet as "outrageous" on Sunday and said Britain was ready to support robust action against Syria by the United Nations Security Council.

Turkey said earlier in the day Syria had shot down its military aircraft in international waters on Friday without warning and declared it would formally consult with NATO allies - of which Britain is one - on a reaction.

"I am gravely concerned by the Syrian regime's action in shooting down a Turkish military plane on 22 June," Hague said in a statement published by his ministry.

"This outrageous act underlines how far beyond accepted behaviour the Syrian regime has put itself and I condemn it wholeheartedly," he added. "(Syria) will be held to account for its behaviour. The UK stands ready to pursue robust action at the United Nations Security Council."

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Andrew Heavens)