LONDON The United States and some European countries are concerned about the decision by Britain's opposition Labour Party to vote down a government motion that could have paved the way for a strike on Syria, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday.

"There is some serious concern in other capitals, not just across the Atlantic but in European capitals as well, about the position they (Labour) have taken in voting down a government motion (on Syria)," Hague told Sky TV.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)