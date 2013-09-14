German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
LONDON British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Saturday welcomed a deal between Russia and the United States to destroy Syria's chemical weapons and said urgent work would now take place to implement the plan.
"Have spoken to Secretary (John) Kerry," he said on his Twitter feed of the U.S. Secretary of State. "UK welcomes US-Russia agreement on Syria chemical weapons. Urgent work on implementation now to take place."
The U.S. and Russia agreed earlier on Saturday on a proposal to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, averting the possibility of any immediate U.S. military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.