SOFIA Bulgaria is expelling Syria's charge d'affaires as part of an international response to the massacre of civilians in the Syrian village of Houla, its Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Salah Soukkar will be informed today that he has to leave Bulgaria in the next 72 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Two other diplomats at the Syrian embassy will also be expelled and the European Union member also decided to temporarily close its mission in Damascus and call back its diplomats, the ministry said.

