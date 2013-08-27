LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that any military action against Syria must be specific and not entail being dragged into a wider Middle East conflict.

"This is not about getting involved in a Middle Eastern war or changing our stance in Syria or going further into that conflict," Cameron told reporters in his first public comments on the matter. "It's about chemical weapons. Their use is wrong and the world shouldn't stand idly by."

