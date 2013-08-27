Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in Wolverhampton
LONDON Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that any military action against Syria must be specific and not entail being dragged into a wider Middle East conflict.
"This is not about getting involved in a Middle Eastern war or changing our stance in Syria or going further into that conflict," Cameron told reporters in his first public comments on the matter. "It's about chemical weapons. Their use is wrong and the world shouldn't stand idly by."
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
LONDON Barclays Plc is to close a mortgage centre in Cardiff, Wales, with the loss of more than 180 jobs, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the bank continues a major restructuring to cut costs.
LONDON Britain's upper house of parliament voted on Tuesday to give lawmakers more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from the European Union, ignoring pleas from Prime Minister Theresa May's government not to hamstring their negotiations.