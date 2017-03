LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he would bring in new laws to give police the power to seize the passports of suspected Iraq and Syria-bound Islamist fighters.

"We will introduce specific and targeted legislation ... providing the police with a temporary power to seize a passport at the border during which time they will be able to investigate the individual concerned," Cameron told Parliament, announcing measures designed to tackle the threat of radicalised Britons fighting alongside Islamic State (IS) militants.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)