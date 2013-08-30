OTTAWA Canada is convinced that President Bashar al-Assad was behind the August 21 chemical weapons attack in Syria, Prime Minister Stephen Harper's chief spokesman said on Friday, reiterating that Canada has no plans for military action against Syria.

"The public record is clear and all I can tell you is that based on what we've been shown, we're of the opinion that the Assad regime is behind the attack," Andrew MacDougall, director of communications for the prime minister, told reporters.

MacDougall said there were no plans to recall Parliament for a debate on the Syria issue.

