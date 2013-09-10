WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will press ahead with his plan to ask Congress to approve the use of military force in Syria, despite Syria's recent acceptance of a Russian proposal to give up its chemical weapons, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on television on Tuesday.

"What the President said last night reflects where we are this morning: we see this as potentially a positive development and we see this as a clear result of the pressure that has been put on Syria," Carney said on MSNBC, when asked for the White House reaction to news reports that Syria will cede control of its stockpile.

The White House wants to verify that Syria is serious, and so Obama will visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to ask reluctant lawmakers to authorize limited strikes on Syria, and will address the nation on Tuesday evening about the issue, Carney said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by David Brunnstrom)