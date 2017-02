BEIRUT A "terrorist bomb" which exploded at a national security building in Damascus during a meeting of ministers and security officials wounded several people, some of them critically, state television said.

Al-Mayadeen, a Lebanon-based news channel, said several senior security officials had been killed in the blast, without giving details.

Activists in Damascus said by telephone that Republican Guards sealed of the Shami hospital in the capital after ambulances had brought casualties from the site of the explosion.