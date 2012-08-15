AZAZ, Syria An air strike by a Syrian jet in the northern rebel-held town of Azaz killed 30 people on Wednesday and wounded scores, a local doctor said.

The doctor, Mohammad Lakhini, was speaking at a hospital in Azaz. The air strike reduced several houses in the town to rubble and dozens of men clawed through the concrete and metal debris looking for survivors.

