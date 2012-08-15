South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on Feb. 24 - Yonhap
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
AZAZ, Syria An air strike by a Syrian jet in the northern rebel-held town of Azaz killed 30 people on Wednesday and wounded scores, a local doctor said.
The doctor, Mohammad Lakhini, was speaking at a hospital in Azaz. The air strike reduced several houses in the town to rubble and dozens of men clawed through the concrete and metal debris looking for survivors.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Shalchi; Editing by Myra MacDonald)
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor announced on Thursday that an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon would remain open, in a new blow to the ex-prime minister's campaign.
WASHINGTON A crisis over the relationship between President Donald Trump's aides and Russia deepened on Wednesday as a growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans demanded expanded congressional inquiries into the matter.