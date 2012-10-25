Norway plans further military cooperation with Germany
OSLO The Norwegian government will announce on Monday further military cooperation with Germany, it said in a statement.
BEIRUT Syria's army command said it will suspend military operations to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, declaring a ceasefire from Friday morning to Monday but saying it reserved the right to respond to rebel attacks and bombings.
It said it would also respond to "terrorist groups trying to reinforce their positions by arming themselves and getting reinforcements" as well as neighbouring countries facilitating the smuggling of fighters across borders during that period.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny, writing by Dominic Evans)
OSLO The Norwegian government will announce on Monday further military cooperation with Germany, it said in a statement.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Monday there was talk of a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump taking place before a G20 summit in July, but there was nothing specific to report so far.
OTTAWA When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, he will look to nurture economic ties while avoiding tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two are sharply at odds.