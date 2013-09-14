German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
GENEVA The United States and Russia agreed a "framework for elimination of Syrian chemical weapons" on Saturday.
Following are some key points of the agreement, which was posted here
* The United States and Russia will ask the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to approve extraordinary procedures within the next few days "for expeditious destruction of the Syrian chemical weapons program and stringent verification thereof".
* The United States and Russia will work together towards prompt adoption of a U.N. resolution enforcing the OPCW decision including steps to ensure verification and effective implementation.
* Syria must ensure the immediate and unfettered right to inspect any and all sites in Syria.
* If Syria does not comply, including unauthorised transfer or use of chemical weapons by anyone in Syria, the U.N. Security Council should impose measures under a Chapter 7 resolution.
* Syria must submit within a week "a comprehensive listing, including names, types and quantities of its chemical weapons agents, types of munitions and location and form of storage, production and research and development facilities".
* The United States and Russia want the weapons to be destroyed outside Syria if possible.
* Facilities for developing and making chemical weapons and weapons delivery systems must also be eliminated.
* The agreement includes the following target dates:
- Completion of initial on-site inspections of declared sites by November.
- Destruction of production and mixing/filling equipment by November.
- Complete elimination of all chemical weapons material and equipment in first half of 2014.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.