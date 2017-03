A U.N. vehicle is seen near a photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the entrance of a hotel where a team of experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are staying in Damascus October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

AMSTERDAM The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Tuesday it would send more inspectors to Syria to help destroy President Bashar al-Assad's vast stockpile of toxic munitions.

The head of the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Ahmet Uzumcu, said in a statement Syria had made "a constructive beginning for what will nonetheless be a long and difficult process."

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)