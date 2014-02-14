AMSTERDAM Ekokem AB of Finland and Veolia (VIE.PA) of France have won contracts to destroy part of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile, the global watchdog OPCW said on Friday.

The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is overseeing the destruction process, has earmarked up to 40 million euros ($55 million) for the commercial processing of 500 tonnes of industrial chemicals and millions of litres of toxic waste. ($1 = 0.7317 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)