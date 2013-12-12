UNITED NATIONS Chemical weapons were likely used in five out of seven attacks investigated by U.N. experts in Syria, where a 2-1/2-year civil war has killed over 100,000 people, according to a U.N. report published on Thursday.

"The United Nations Mission concludes that chemical weapons have been used in the ongoing conflict between the parties in the Syrian Arab Republic," the final report by chief U.N. investigator Ake Sellstrom said.

The report noted that in several cases the victims included soldiers and civilians, though it was not always possible to establish with certainty any direct links between the attacks, the victims and the alleged sites of the incidents.

