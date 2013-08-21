Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they walk towards the frontline in the refugee camp of Yarmouk, near Damascus August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani

Free Syrian Army fighters talk to each other as they stand on a debris-filled street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk, near Damascus August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani

Flames emerge after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the refugee camp of Yarmouk, near Damascus August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani

BEIRUT Syrian activists accused forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday of using chemical agents during the heavy bombardment of rebel-held areas around Damascus.

The reported use of the chemical agents could not be immediately verified. It coincides with a visit to Damascus by a United Nations team of chemical weapons experts.

Activists from the grassroots Local Coordination Committee reported at least 30 bodies had been brought to one field hospital in Kafr Batna neighbourhood a few miles (km) east of central Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens of people were killed, including children, in fierce bombardment. It said Mouadamiya, southwest of the capital, came under the heaviest attack since the start of the two-year conflict.

It called on the U.N. chemical experts and international organisations to visit the affected areas to ensure aid could be delivered and to "launch an investigation to determine who was responsible for the bombardment and hold them to account".

Syrian authorities and rebels have accused each other of using chemical agents in the course of the civil war, in which 100,000 people have been killed.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)