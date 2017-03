WARSAW The United States is concerned that the Syrian government is behind schedule in removing chemical weapons materials that are due to be destroyed under an international deal, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday.

"The United States is concerned that the Syrian government is behind in delivering these chemical weapons precursor materials on time with the schedule that was agreed to," Hagel told reporters during a visit to Poland.

