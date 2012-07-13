Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BEIJING China said on Friday it would "seriously" study a new U.N. draft resolution on Syria after Syrian opposition activists said more than 200 people, mostly civilians, were massacred in a village by forces loyal to the Syrian government.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told a daily news briefing that China was "looking seriously" at the draft resolution, and that members should seek consensus.
Britain circulated a draft on Wednesday, backed by the United States, France and Germany, that would make compliance with a transition plan drafted by international envoy Kofi Annan enforceable under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Sabrina Mao; Writing by Michael Martina, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, again turning to the U.S. military to play a central role on his foreign policy team.